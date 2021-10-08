Happening Now

JULIEN’s AUCTIONS launched its second exclusive online charity auction TODAY (10/15) to benefit NASHVILLE-based nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA). The auction, featuring handwritten lyrics signed by artists of multiple genres, coincides with MHA's fourth annual fundraising "Heal The Music Day" (NET NEWS 10/8).

Among the items up for auction and signed by the songwriter and/or recording artist are ROSANNE CASH and JOHN LEVENTHAL’s “Crossing JERUSALEM”; BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN’s “This Kiss,” recorded by FAITH HILL; DAN + SHAY and JUSTIN BIEBER’s “10,000 Hours,” written by JESSIE JO DILLON, POO BEAR and JORDAN REYNOLDS; and LUKE BRYAN’s “Most People Are Good,” written by DAVID FRAISER, ED HILL and JOSH KEAR, among numerous other hits by artists including CYNDI LAUPER, MAREN MORRIS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, FRANKIE VALLI, LEE ANN WOMACK, LADY A, JASON ALDEAN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, GEORGE THOROGOOD and many more.

Bidding begins TODAY, and runs through MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st. Required registration to bid can be completed here. To bid live online, visit JuliensLive.com. For inquiries, contact info@juliensauctions.com or call (310) 836-1818.

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE aims to provide access to healthcare through services that aid music professionals through medical and financial situations. The organization has already assisted 6,500 music industry professionals in need and covered over 900,000 meals, medicine, health insurance premiums and doctor visits.

