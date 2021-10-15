Sheeder

iHEARTMEDIA MINNEAPOLIS has appointed MATT SHEEDER VP/Sales for the cluster, reporting to Market Pres. GREG ALEXANDER.SHEEDER started in the media industry in 2015 at COMCAST SPOTLIGHT and joined the iHEARTMEDIA MINNEAPOLIS team as an AE in 2018, subsequently promoted to LSM.

ALEXANDER said, “MATT has exemplified true leadership qualities since elevating to the management team. His skill set raises the quality of our team.”

SHEEDER added, “I feel fortunate to be able to help expand and lead this high-performing team. The past three years of my career at iHEARTMEDIA have been incredibly enriching and have only helped me grow both professionally and personally. Thank you to the iHEARTMEDIA MINNEAPOLIS team for this exciting new opportunity!”

The cluster includes Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3), News-Talk KTLK-A-K278BP (TWIN CITIES NEWS/TALK), Top 40 KDWB, Country KEEY-F (K102), Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1), Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108), Sports KQQL-HD3-K244FE (KFAN PLUS), News KQQL-HD2-W227BF (BIN 93.3), and Hip Hop KTCZ-HD3-K273BH (HOT 102.5).

