Mark Your Calendar

FUTURI will present a Webinar "Reaching Younger Audiences: How to Make Your Brand Essential," THURSDAY OCTOBER 21st, at 11a (PT) and 4p (ET). The 30-minute webinar, presented by FUTURI’S CHARLIE MAXX and SABRINA CARLO, will cover exclusive research on content preferences and habits of 18-24 and 25-34 audiences, and actionable recommendations on how best to engage these important groups.

In the recent Futuri x SmithGeiger study on the future of audience and revenue, 85% of media executives said reaching younger audiences was an important challenge facing the industry today, yet only 47% felt confident in the industry’s ability to do so.

Register here for the webinar. Those not able to make the live sessions will receive the webinar on-demand once it's done.

