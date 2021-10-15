Halford (Photo: James Jeffery Taylor/Shutterstock.com)

ROLLING STONE and HEAVY CONSEQUENCE are reporting JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD has revealed his previous PROSTATE CANCER diagnosis, and after going through extensive treatment, he is now in remission.

Although the frontman had not made a public statement about it previously, he addressed his battle in a new chapter in the newly updated edition of CONFESS, his memoir from last year. In the new section, he discusses the diagnosis and said he first began treatment in the spring of 2020. Halford had prostatectomy surgery in JULY 2020. However, more cancer was discovered earlier this year, and he underwent radiation in APRIL and MAY, and by JUNE the cancer was in remission.

HALFORD told HEAVY CONSEQUENCE, "I had my little cancer battle a year ago, which I got through and that’s in remission now, thank God. That happened while we were all locked down, so things happen for a reason as far as time sequence of events. I have nothing but gratitude to be at this point in my life, still doing what I love the most.”









