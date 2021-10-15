Sold

NODAWAY BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Country KNIM-A-K240DY (PICKUP COUNTRY) and Classic Rock KVVL (97.1 THE VILL)/MARYVILLE, MO to REGIONAL MEDIA, INC. for $50,000.

In other filings with the FCC, THE CENTER FOR EDUCATION NONPROFIT CORP. applied for a pair of STAs for KWTR and KOPE/ELDORADO, TX, looking to operate the stations with temporary antennae after a tower collapse in an ice storm.

INTREPID COMPANIES, LLC filed for a Silent STA for KDVB/EFFINGHAM, KS while it relocates.

NEWPORT BROADCASTING COMPANY has requested a Silent STA for KHPA/HOPE, AR, off the air due to its inability to make major repairs, first because of COVID-19 and then due to foreclosure on the station's building, owned by an affiliate of the licensee, which cannot gain access to the property at present.

STOCKS MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Rock WDNG-A-W236CQ (95.1 THE MOUNTAIN)/ANNISTON, AL to LAKE BROADCASTING, INC. for $235,000

And HALL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Sports WLPA-A-W223CH/LANCASTER, PA-WONN-F/STARVIEW-HARRISBURG-YORK, PA (ESPN RADIO 92.5/92.7) to FOREVER MEDIA's FM RADIO LICENSES, LLC for $400,000.

