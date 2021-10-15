Ozzy (Photo credit: Nitin Vadukul)

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Inductee OZZY OSBOURNE has released three rare OZZY tracks: “No Place for Angels,” “Dreamer” (Acoustic Version), and “Gets Me Through” (Single Version) on digital platforms as part of a 20th anniversary expanded digital edition of DOWN TO EARTH. The platinum-selling DOWN TO EARTH was OZZY’s eighth album and reached #4 on the BILLBOARD TOP 200 chart in the U.S and #19 on the UK ALBUMS Chart.

ROLLING STONE commented on the album. “OZZY OSBOURNE is the most sentimental man in metal--and tough enough to let it show in ‘Gets Me Through’ and ‘Dreamer,’ the two best songs on DOWN TO EARTH. The first is a thumping thanksgiving, OSBOURNE's admission that he is nothing like you think and would be even less without his fans, ‘Dreamer’ is OSBOURNE imagining himself as JOHN LENNON: pleading for calm and sense over piano, strings and, at the end, an ELO-style choir. He writes and sings about looking into the abyss - so you know which way to run. He's never done it better.”

Click here to listen to the tracks.

