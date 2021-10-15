Phillips

Less than four months after joining LKCM MEDIA GROUP Country KTFW (92.1 HANK FM)/FORT WORTH, TX and simulcast KTWF (95/5 HANK FM)/WICHITA FALLS, TX as PD and afternoon host, MARK PHILLIPS has been promoted to OM for all of the company’s stations, which also include Country KFWR (95.9 FM THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH, TX and Country KRVF (106.9 THE RANCH)/CORSICANA, TX.

PHILLIPS joined LKVM in JUNE after 13 years in afternoons at CUMULUS MEDIA Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS, seven of those as PD (from 2008-2015) (NET NEWS 6/21). Prior to KPLX, PHILLIPS was a PD and air personality in FORT MYERS, FL and SPRINGFIELD, IL.

