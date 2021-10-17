Neil Was Performing In Tennessee (Photo: Facebook)

CNN has reported that MOTLEY CRUE singer VINCE NEIL fell off the stage on FRIDAY OCTOBER 15th during a solo concert at the MONSTERS ON THE MOUNTAIN Rock Festival in PIGEON FORCE, TN.

NEIL and his band were performing the MOTLEY CRUE song "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" when he fell from the stage. In this YOU TUBE VIDEO courtesy of SOFAKINGCOOLONLINE, bass player DANA STRUM said, "The truth is VINCE fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can't breathe and he's gonna get dealt with medically."

There are no updates from NEIL via social media on his condition. MOTLEY CRUE are scheduled for a U.S. stadium tour next summer featuring DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS.

« see more Net News