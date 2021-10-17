Allen (Photo: John Shearer)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist JIMMIE ALLEN and his wife, ALEXIS, who welcomed daughter ZARA JAMES ALLEN on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17th. ALLEN shared the news on social media, writing, “The new addition to our family is here, and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her.”

It is the second child for the couple, who welcomed daughter NAOMI BETTIE in 2019. ALLEN also has a seven-year-old son, AADYN, from a previous relationship.





« see more Net News