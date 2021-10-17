The smoking bus (Photo: Black River Entertainment)

A fire broke out on the tour bus of BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT’s PRYOR & LEE (PRYOR BAIRD and KALEB LEE) on SATURDAY (10/16), forcing the cancelation of their show at THE BLIND HORSE SALOON in GREENVILLE, SC. No one was injured.

The fire took place the day before the duo played an event for members of the industry in the label’s parking lot ahead of the NOVEMBER 19th release of their new EP, “Right Now.”

