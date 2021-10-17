'Global Radio Ideas' Explored

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP are hosting a free webinar this THURSDAY (OCTOBER 21st) featuring urban programming coach ELROY SMITH.

"Programming In 2021: Why Vulnerable Personalities Win" is the 17th in the companies' "Global Radio Ideas" webinar series from top radio experts.



The 40-minute webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON., and will feature SMITH, who has more than 30 years of experience programming top-performing stations in markets including BOSTON, CHICAGO, DALLAS, PHILADELPHIA and SAN FRANCISCO. He has also worked with and had a hand in coaching STEVE HARVEY, TOM JOYNER, RUSS PARR, RICK PARTY, CHARLAMAGNE, YOLANDA ADAMS, DOUG BANKS and others. SMITH was most recently PD for BONNEVILLE Urban KBLS/SAN FRANCISCO.

The webinar will define a vulnerable personality, what makes them so successful and how programmers can turn their personalities into a brand. The webinar is scheduled for THURSDAY (OCTOBER 21st) at 10a (PT).

