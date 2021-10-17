Analyzing Healthcare Ad Trends

ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL and CVS were the top healthcare and pharmacy retailer advertisers in SEPTEMBER, per MEDIA MONITORS. Both organizations increased the number of spots aired across radio, broadcast television and cable television for the month, as compared to AUGUST

Commented MEDIA MONITORS President/CEO PHILIPPE GENERAL, “Broader healthcare trends remain persistent, even as the pandemic continues. To achieve operational goals, both pharmacy and healthcare organizations know advertising is still the most effective way to reach their target audience. In SEPTEMBER, advertisers largely turned to radio and cable TV to drive results.”

With 56% of the U.S. population vaccinated against COVID-19, and flu season approaching, WALGREENS – the #3 advertiser overall in SEPTEMBER – focused its advertising on radio in AUGUST and on cable TV in SEPTEMBER.





