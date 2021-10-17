AdLarge: Updated Podcasting Guide

ADLARGE has released the "2021 Podcast Buying Guide V4.0," featuring information on the rapid evolution of the marketplace including the latest resources and tools for measurement, analysis, and attribution available today. This fourth edition goes beyond the basics of buying and delves into the specifics behind content selection, measurement efficacy, and targeted delivery.

ADLARGE SVO, Head Of Revenue Operations & Digital Sales ILWIRA MARCISZEK commented, “As more buyers continue to experience the unmatched ROI of podcast advertising, we recognized the opportunity to provide guidance and context to the quickly evolving landscape of attribution, measurement, and delivery. The unprecedented growth we are witnessing today is a true testament to the power of podcasting.“

ADLARGE Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS added, “Working with a broad range of shows and clients has uniquely positioned AdLarge as an authentic resource to buyers. Our spectrum of knowledge has enabled us to gain a comprehensive understanding of the marketplace, which we've outlined in this playbook. Our goal is to provide everyone with the tools to make the most informed advertising decisions possible. The substantial increase year-over-year in advertiser spend has proven the audience is attentive, engaged, and ready to take action.”

The Guide is divided into four sections, including Evaluating, Effectiveness, Efficiency and Expertise.

The "2021 Podcast Buying Guide V4.0" can be downloaded by clicking here.

