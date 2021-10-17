Luis Fonsi (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTRADIO's eight annual 2021 FIESTA LATINA took place SATURDAY night (OCTOBER 16th) at ORLANDO's AMWAY CENTER. The show, streamed on LIVEXLIVE, featured live performances from J BALVIN, WISIN & YANDEL, PRINCE ROYCE, NATTI NATASHA, ZION & LENNOX, LUNAY and MARIAH ANGELIQ. Hosted by ENRIQUE SANTOS, the event featured awarding the CORAZON LATINO honor to LUIS FONSI.

FONSI took the stage, blowing the audience away with performances of his biggest hits, including 'Echame La Culpa' and 'Despacito." He was presented with the CORAZON LATINO AWARD by ALLY, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives, heritage, and future of the LATIN community.

« see more Net News