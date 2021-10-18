Taylor J

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KKDM (107.5 KISS FM)/DES MOINES, IA APD/middays TAYLOR J has been promoted to PD. She'll continue her role as midday personality.

TAYLOR J joined KKDM in 2018 after 15 year in ST. LOUIS where she had been PD at Hip Hop & R&B KATZ (100.3 THE BEAT) and Top 40 KSLZ (Z107.7).

iHEARTMEDIA/DES MOINES SVPP JEFF CAGE commented, "We’re excited to elevate TAYLOR J to Program Director. She’s a dedicated hard worker who has a true passion for radio and the listeners she connects with every day on 107.5 KISS FM. Her stewardship of the station will help continue to grow our ratings and find more ways to connect with and support the DES MOINES community."

TAYLOR J added, "It's an honor to program a legendary CHR station in the Midwest's fastest-growing metro area. I'm very excited to have the opportunity to grow the station at the pace the metro is growing and continue to evolve the relationships I’ve formed with our listeners throughout the past three years. A huge thanks to iHEARTMEDIA DES MOINES for the opportunity."

