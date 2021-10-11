Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Laroi/Bieber #1 For 7th Week; Nas X/Harlow Runner Up; Doja Cat Has Three In Top 10; Nas X 'Want' Top 15; Elton/Dua Top 20; Adele Debuts Top 25; Pitbull is Back

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER hold the top spot for a seventh consecutive week with "Stay"

* LIL NAS & JACK HARLOW give COLUMBIA the top 2 songs as they move 4*-2* with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 1414 spins

* DOJA CAT has three songs in the top 10 this week

* She sees "You Right," featuring THE WEEKND, move 7*-6* while former chart topper "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA is still at #7

* Meanwhile, "Need To Know" enters the top 10, up 11*-10* and +663 spins

* LIL NAS X has two in the top 15 as "That's What I Want" leaps 18*-14* at +1051 spins - and has two songs up 1000+ spins

* 51 years after he first charted with the iconic "Your Song," ELTON JOHN goes top 20 with his multi-format hit "Cold Heart," featuring DUA LIPA, up 22*-19* and +822 spins

* ADELE makes her triumphant return with major debuts this week, and at Top 40 she enters at 22* with "Easy On Me" with 3921 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS go top 25 with "My Universe," moving 28*-25* and up 919 spins

* THE ANXIETY, WILLOW SMITH, and TYLER COLE score a big 39*-29* jump with "Meet Me At Our Spot" - up 579 spins

* A strong debut for GIVEON at 31* with "For Tonight," up 336 spins

* PITBULL is back as well and debuts at 36* with "I Feel Good," featuring ANTHONY WATTS & DJWS

* KANYE WEST also returns with "Hurricane," featuring LIL BABY and THE WEEKND,

* KACEY MUSGRAVES debuts at 38* with "justified"

Rhythmic: Drake/Future/Young Thug Hold #1 Spot; Kid/Justin Nearing Top 5; Blxst/Ty/Tyga Top 10; Chloe Top 15; Meek Top 20

* DRAKE holds the top spot with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE and YOUNG THUG, for a 2nd week and are +319 spins

* The top 5 remain steady from last week

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER head toward the top 5, up 8*-6* with "Stay," up 363 spins

* BLXST hits the top 10 with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, rising 13*-10* and +332 spins

* CHLOE is top 15 with "Have Mercy," up 17*-15* and is +434 spins

* MEEK MILL enters the top 20 with "Sharing Locations," up 21*-20* with a strong 337 spin gain

* LATTO surges 31*-23* with "Big Energy," up 660 spins

* WALE surges 36*-24* with "Poke It Out," featuring J. COLE, up 737 spins

* LIL NAS X scores the lone debut at 37* with "That's What I Want"

Urban: Drake/Future/Young Thug Hold Top Spot; Blxst/Ty/Tyga, Drake/Lil Baby Rising; Lil Nas X/Harlow Top 10

* DRAKE holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

* CAPELLA GREY goes top 5 with "Gyalis," rising 6*-4*

* Inside the top 10, BLXST is up 516 spins with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN, and goes 9*-7*

* DRAKE & LIL BABY go 10*-8* with "Girls Want Girls," and are +664 spins

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW go top 10 with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 11*-10*

* SMILEY hits the top 15, climbing 16*-14* with "Over The Top," featuring DRAKE, and is +252 spins

* CHLOE also enters the top 15 with "Have Mercy," rising 17*-15* and is +211 spins

* MEEK MILL is top 20 at Rhythmic and Urban this week, climbing 23*-18* with "Sharing Locations," up 836 spins

* YUNG POODA also goes top 20 with "Forever Tippin," moving 21*-19* and is +144 spins

* KENDRA JAE moves 32*-24* with "Seesaw," featuring SAWEETIE, up 448 spins

* WALE scores the top debut, entering at 25* with "Poke It Out," featuring J. COLE, up 1042 spins

* LATTO debuts at 38* with "Energy," up 467 spins

Hot AC: Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber Hold #1; Top 7 Steady; Walker Hayes Top 10; Twenty One Pilots Top 15; Adele Debuts Top 15

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER "Stay" at #1 for a 2nd week and are +138 spins

* WALKER HAYES is the lone new entry to the top 10 with his multi-format hit "Fancy Like," rising 12*-10* and is up 275 spins

* MANESKIN is nearing the top 10, up 13*-11* with "Beggin," and is +421 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS are top 15 with "Saturday," up 16*-13* with a +346 spins

* An amazing return for ADELE who debuts at 15* with "Easy On Me," with 1660 spins

* ANDY GRAMMER is top 20, moving 22*-19* with "Damn It Feels Good To Me," up 245 spins

* ALESSO & MARSHMELLO also are top 20 with "Chasing Stars," featuring JAMES BAY, up 21*-20*

* JUSTIN BIEBER moves 30*-25* with "Ghost," at +237 spins

* Speaking of returns, four decades after breaking through, DURAN DURAN is back with "Anniversary"

* JOHN MAYER enters at 34* with "Wild Blue"

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW debut at 37* with "INDUSTRY BABY"

* FIREROSE debuts at 40* with "New Day," featuring BILLY RAY CYRUS

Active Rock: Pop Evil Takes Top Spot; Halestorm Top 3; Asking Alexandria Top 5; Papa Roach Top 10

* POP EVIL moves 3*-1* with "Survivor," up 125 spins

* HALESTORM goes 5*-3* and top 3 with "Back From The Dead," up 97 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA goes top 5 and moves 8*-5* with "Alone Again"

* PAPA ROACH go 11*-7* with "Kill The Noise," and are +114 spins

* VOLBEAT goes top 20 with "Shotgun Blues," up 23*-17* and are +188 spins

* GHOST enters the top 20 as well, going 26*-18* with "Hunter's Moon," up 212 spins

* RISE AGAINST have the top debut at 34* with "Taking To Ourselves"

* SKILLET are back with "Surviving The Game" at 36*

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Vance Joy Top 5; Lumineers Nearing Top 10; Halsey Top 20

* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for a 3rd week and are up 91 spins

* VANCE JOY hits the top 5 with "Missing Piece," moving 7*-4* and are +131 spins

* WALK THE MOON hold at 10* with "Can You Handle My Love?," but gain 112 spins

* LUMINEERS are just shy of the top 10, moving 12*-11* with "BRIGHTSIDE," and are +239 spins

* HALSEY goes top 20 with "You Asked For This," up to 20*

* KINGS OF LEON debut at 32* with "Time In Disguise" and are +144 spins

* THE REGRETTES enter at 36* with "Monday" at +111 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON enter at 37* with "DiE4u" at +257 spins

* MODEST MOUSE come aboard at 38* with "The Sun Hasn't Left" at +72 spins

Triple A: Nathaniel Rateliff Hold #1 Spot; Lord Huron Top 3; Lumineers Top 10; Kacey Musgraves Top 15; Barnett, Mayer, Bridges Debut

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF and the NIGHTSWEATS hold the top spot with "Survivor"

* LORD HURON go top 3 with "Mine Forever," moving 6*-3*

* LUMINEERS are top 10 in their third week, up 11*-7* with "BRIGHTSIDE," up 52 spins

* KACEY MUSGRAVES hits the top 15 with "justified," moving 17*-13*

* COURTNEY BARNETT has the top debut at 25* with "Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To"

* JOHN MAYER enters at 27* with "Wild Blue"

* LEON BRIDGES debuts at 30* with "Steam"

