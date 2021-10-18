Debuts Today

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and SOMETHIN' ELSE's new podcast "HEMINGWAY's PICASSO," promoted at the IAB U.K. PODCAST UPFRONT earlier this month (NET NEWS 10/8), is making its debut TODAY (10/18). The show, hosted by author LEAH CARROLL, follows the strange journey of a ceramic sculpture which may -- or may not -- be a piece created by PABLO PICASSO and gifted to ERNEST HEMINGWAY, passing through the hands of drug dealers (including PABLO ESCOBAR), traded to a former football player, STEVE KOUGH, as payment for a drug run, and ending up in the hands of the latter's son, described as a "skateboarding hippie growing weed in CALIFORNIA."

CARROLL said, “‘HEMINGWAY’S PICASSO’ offers an immersive look into the seedy and beautiful world of 1980s MIAMI, where the cocaine skylines are reflected blue by the sky and water. Join us as we trace this tale of aspiration, legacy and difficult love, as STEVE KOUGH passes this ceramic down to his son STEVIE. And we’re left to wonder -- is this is a treasure or a curse?”

