Romero

ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican/Cumbia KDLD-KDLE (VIVA 103.1)/LOS ANGELES' "EL SHOW DEL RATON" is being syndicated in mornings to ENTRAVISION stations in several new markets. The show is hosted by MARTIN ALFONSO ROMERO (a/k/a "EL RATON") with LIZ RAMOS and has aired on VIVA 103.1 for the past year in afternoons. The show will air 6-10a (PT) on VIVA 103.1 and 5-10a (PT) on the LA TRICOLOR NETWORK.

"We are extremely excited to introduce our newest morning radio program to TRICOLOR NETWORK and VIVA 103.1 FM listeners," said Nestor Rocha, Vice President of Audio, Entravision. “MARTIN ROMERO’s deep connection with the Hispanic community, together with his long, successful on-air career, are a strong combination that is sure to bring our listeners more entertainment value.”

“I am honored to headline the morning show lineup of LA TRICOLOR NETWORK and KDLD LA,” said ROMERO. “I started my career over two decades ago in my home country of MEXICO and upon coming to the UNITED STATES, it was my goal to create a program that was a combination of humor, energy, freshness and information with the best Mexican regional music. ‘EL SHOW DEL RATON’ is just that, and I’ve been living the dream ever since. I know our listeners will enjoy it.”

The EL TRICOLOR network includes KPVW-K260BZ/ASPEN, CO, KXPK/DENVER, KMXX/EL CENTRO, CA, KYSE/EL PASO, KQRT/LAS VEGAS, KAIQ/LUBBOCK, KRCX/SACRAMENTO, KLOK-F-K260AA/GREENFIELD-MONTEREY, CA, KMIX/STOCKTON, KLNZ/PHOENIX, and KRNV/RENO.

« see more Net News