Shane (Photo: Jason Myers)

Congratulations to WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' artist ELVIE SHANE for leaping from #4 to the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his debut single, "My Boy."

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP Pres. JON LOBA, SVP JOJAMIE HAHR and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES, WHEELHOUSE RECORDS VP/Promotion KEN TUCKER, BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON, WHEELHOUSE Dir. of National Promotion JENNIFER SHAFFER and Dirs./Regional Promotion CAIT GORDON, BRITTANY PELLEGRINO-PITTMAN and KENDRA WHITEHEAD, BBR Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG and WHEELHOUSE Promotion Coord. ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

