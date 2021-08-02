-
Elvie Shane Is #1 With 'My Boy'
by Laura Moxley
October 18, 2021 at 8:09 AM (PT)
Congratulations to WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' artist ELVIE SHANE for leaping from #4 to the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his debut single, "My Boy."
Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP Pres. JON LOBA, SVP JOJAMIE HAHR and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES, WHEELHOUSE RECORDS VP/Promotion KEN TUCKER, BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON, WHEELHOUSE Dir. of National Promotion JENNIFER SHAFFER and Dirs./Regional Promotion CAIT GORDON, BRITTANY PELLEGRINO-PITTMAN and KENDRA WHITEHEAD, BBR Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG and WHEELHOUSE Promotion Coord. ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.