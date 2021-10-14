Teaming Up

PICKLEJAR and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORK/SILVERFISH MEDIA’s BIG D & BUBBA have partnered for a live performance series. The syndicated morning show will showcase the PICKLEJAR app and live digital streams as part of guest artists' in-studio performances to raise money for select non-profits and community causes of the artists' choice. In addition, PICKLEJAR will highlight upcoming performances and events in key markets in conjunction with the show’s on-air promotions.

“We are always looking for ways to use PICKLEJAR for the greater good,” said PICKLEJAR President KRISTIAN BAROWSKY. “Working to raise money for non-profits is a very important feature of our platform, and we are excited to work with BIG D & BUBBA to help those who need it. With their massive audience reach, we will be able to raise money which will go 100% directly to the selected non-profit.”

As part of the deal with SILVERFISH MEDIA, PICKLEJAR will also be included in their newest syndicated radio program, “Y’all Access with KELLY SUTTON" (NET NEWS 2/16).

