Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for OCTOBER 11-17 showed downloads flat from the previous week and up 1% on a year-to-year basis, the first time the year-to-year number has been positive in several months.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from OCTOBER 12, 2020 to OCTOBER 17, 2021 was -5% for Arts, -7% for Business, +21% for Comedy, -23% for Health & Fitness, -11% for History, -13% for News, +5% for Science, -5% for Society & Culture, +31% for Sports, and +46% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was 0% for Arts, -3% for Business, 0% for Comedy, 0% for Health & Fitness, -6% for History, -2% for News, -8% for Science, 0% for Society & Culture, +1% for Sports, and +6% for True Crime.

« see more Net News