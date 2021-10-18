Euphoric pop merchants CLUB BEIRUT are a four-piece band, full of melodic hooks and beats, based in SCOTLAND. Their new single titled “Bury My Friends” is about supporting those with mental health issues. The quartet want to make it clear to any listener that there is always help when needed to anyone suffering mental health issues or suicidal thoughts. Can the unsigned band jump to the next level with their new single? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

