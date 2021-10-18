This Week's List

Once again, iHEARTRADIO promos ledd MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for OCTOBER 11-17, with almost 20,000 more instances airing this week than last week. INDEED and UPSIDE SERVICES swapped the second and fourth slots,

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 78858 instances)

2. INDEED (#4; 51576)

3. DUCKDUCKGO (#3; 49606)

4. UPSIDE SERVICES (#2; 43661)

5. "QUEEN OF THE CON" PODCAST (--; 39115)

6. VICKS (#8; 38193)

7. STATE FARM (#6; 37228)

8. UNITEDHEALTHCARE (#13; 30037)

9. CIRCLE K (#10; 29825)

10. CAPITAL ONE (#16; 28984)

