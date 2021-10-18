-
iHeartRadio Promos Again Lead Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For October 11-17
by Perry Michael Simon
Once again, iHEARTRADIO promos ledd MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for OCTOBER 11-17, with almost 20,000 more instances airing this week than last week. INDEED and UPSIDE SERVICES swapped the second and fourth slots,
The Top 10:
- iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 78858 instances)
2. INDEED (#4; 51576)
3. DUCKDUCKGO (#3; 49606)
4. UPSIDE SERVICES (#2; 43661)
5. "QUEEN OF THE CON" PODCAST (--; 39115)
6. VICKS (#8; 38193)
7. STATE FARM (#6; 37228)
8. UNITEDHEALTHCARE (#13; 30037)
9. CIRCLE K (#10; 29825)
10. CAPITAL ONE (#16; 28984)
