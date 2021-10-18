New York City

BET is gearing up for the 2021 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.” This marks the 50th anniversary of SOUL TRAIN and for the first time ever, the 33-year-old annual awards event will take place at NEW YORK's APOLLO THEATER in HARLEM. It will be taped on 11/20 and air SUNDAY (11/28) 8p (ET) on BET and BET HER.

BET Specials/Music Programming & Music Strategy EVP CONNIE ORLANDO will oversee the show and JAMAL NOISETTE will serve as co-Exec. Producer. JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT CEO JESSE COLLINS will be the Exec Producer along with JEANNAE ROUZAN–CLAY who works for COLLINS's company.

ORLANDO said, “DON CORNELIUS’ brilliant vision created a revolutionary show that became a cornerstone in American culture. Fifty years later, the SOUL TRAIN AWARDS continues to amplify his powerful message of Love, Peace & Soul to a global audience. We are honored to be a part of the SOUL TRAIN legacy and partner with the national treasure that is the APOLLO to celebrate Black excellence and culture with one unforgettable night of can’t miss moments.”

APOLLO Exec. Producer KAMILAH FORBES added, “The APOLLO has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for HARLEM, the CITY OF NEW YORK, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely.

“The APOLLO is thrilled to partner with BET to host the SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof. This is an occasion to celebrate, and we look forward to the incredible performances that will light up our stage during the SOUL TRAIN AWARDS."

Nominees, presenters, and performers will be announced soon.

