Audio's Place In Ad Budgets

A report from marketing research firm WARC, "The Investment Gap: Understanding the Value of Audio,” is the subject of WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS MEDIA Chief Insight Officer PIERRE BOUVARD's latest blog post for his companies' website and the firms' AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP. In the post, BOUVARD pulls some data that reflects how marketers do not allocate proper percentages of their ad budgets to audio and suggests that they should be tripling their audio ad spend.

BOUVARD's takeaways from the WARC study center on the ad spend disparity, showing that consumers spend 31% of their media time with audio but that only 8% of media budgets go to audio. He notes big drops in linear TV consumption and share of media time spent by consumers, but that marketers continue to overspend on TV and digital by 32%, underspending on audio by a 3X factor. And BOUVARD cites NIELSEN Media Impact research showing substantial lift for P&G audio campaigns and EDISON RESEARCH Share of Ear data indicating continued dominance by AM/FM radio and strong demographic performance by podcasts in making the case for audio.

Read the post here.

