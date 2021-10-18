-
College Radio Station In Iowa Agrees To Consent Decree With FCC To Settle Public File Violations
by Perry Michael Simon
October 18, 2021 at 11:14 AM (PT)
Yet another radio licensee has fallen afoul of the FCC's online public file rules and has agreed to settle the issue with a Consent Decree.
In the Consent Decree with the Commission MAYES EDUCATION INC. d/b/a WALDORF UNIVERSITY agreed to settle violations at noncommercial Variety KZOW/FOREST CITY, IA by creating and implementing a compliance plan, with no fines being assessed.