Consent Decree

Yet another radio licensee has fallen afoul of the FCC's online public file rules and has agreed to settle the issue with a Consent Decree.

In the Consent Decree with the Commission MAYES EDUCATION INC. d/b/a WALDORF UNIVERSITY agreed to settle violations at noncommercial Variety KZOW/FOREST CITY, IA by creating and implementing a compliance plan, with no fines being assessed.

« see more Net News