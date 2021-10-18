Former MSNBC host and current WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY Department Chair MELISSA HARRIS-PERRY has been officially named Host/Managing Editor of WNYC STUDIOS and PRX's "THE TAKEAWAY." HARRIS-PERRY has been hosting the show on an interim basis since JULY, replacing TANZINA VEGA.

“We are thrilled to have someone as passionate, talented, and experienced as MELISSA HARRIS-PERRY take the helm at THE TAKEAWAY,” said NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO/WNYC STUDIOS Pres./CEO GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI. “MELISSA’s north star has always been the impact of world events on the lives of people, often those whose stories have been left out of the media. She is the perfect host for THE TAKEAWAY, a show dedicated to voices and perspectives often overlooked in broadcast media, and we’re excited to work together to expand our service to a broader audience.”

“Audiences trust THE TAKEAWAY to deliver critical information about the day’s news. The real strength of the show is to expand our views through bold, empathetic conversation on topics of justice, politics, and power, and where it all intersects with us personally,” said PRX CEO KERRI HOFFMAN. “MELISSA has served as a remarkable host of THE TAKEAWAY for the past few months and we’re thrilled that she will continue to lead the show into the future. We’re proud to work with our partners at WNYC to bring the program to hundreds of public radio stations across the country.”

“WNYC is an extraordinary institution that produces journalism of unparalleled breadth, diversity, integrity and impact,” said HARRIS-PERRY. “Hosting THE TAKEAWAY is an astonishing and humbling opportunity. THE TAKEAWAY enjoys a truly authentic relationship with our listeners, and that community makes this hosting experience especially rich and rewarding. I’m excited to create captivating radio with the dedicated, creative, and professional team of ThHE TAKEAWAY each day. And I must admit, I am nerding out about the chance to call BRIAN LEHRER my co-worker.”

