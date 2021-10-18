Audio Tribute To Colin Powell

BENZTOWN has created an Audio Tribute to COLIN POWELL, former US SECRETARY OF STATE, who died this morning at age 84 from complications related to COVID-19. POWELL also had MULTIPLE MYELOMA, a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body's immune response. The former top military officer became the first AFRICAN-AMERICAN SECRETARY OF STATE in 2001 under Pres. GEORGE W. BUSH. POWELL's leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th Century. POWELL leaves behind his wife, ALMA, and three children, ANNEMARIE, LINDA, and MICHAEL.

The BENZTOWN Audio Tribute to COLIN POWELL was produced by SCOTT PHILLIPS and was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL. Take a listen to it here.

