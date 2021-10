Coles (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA Multiplatform Group Division President and BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK Pres. TONY COLES has joined the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Board of Directors.

COLES is taking the seat being vacated by iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group COO DARREN DAVIS, who recently announced that he is retiring from the business on JANUARY 1st.

