BMG has promoted ANGELA BARKAN and CYNDI LYNOTT to SVP for the company. On the EAST COAST, BARKAN has been promoted to SVP, Marketing, where she will now lead the marketing efforts of BMG’s Frontline Recorded repertoire operations in NEW YORK. She will continue to report to JASON HRADIL, EVP, Recorded Music, NEW YORK.

On the WEST COAST, CYNDI LYNOTT has been promoted to SVP, Marketing, where she will now lead the marketing efforts of BMG’s Frontline Recorded pop and rock repertoire operations in LOS ANGELES. She will continue to report to DAN GILL, EVP, Recorded Music, LOS ANGELES.

Joining BMG in 2018, BARKAN previously served as VP, Marketing at S-CURVE RECORDS, where she worked on high-profile campaigns for award-winning vocalist and actor LESLIE ODOM JR., R&B legends THE O’JAYS, singer-songwriter ANDY GRAMMER, and alt-rock group AJR, among many others. Currently, BARKAN is overseeing the campaign for DURAN DURAN’s upcoming new studio album FUTURE PAST and launching new music from recent signings BRYAN ADAMS and KELIS.

Joining BMG in 2018, LYNOTT previously served as VP, Marketing overseeing high profile and successful projects including releases from pop-rocker AVRIL LAVIGNE, rock band EVANESCENCE, eclectic violinist/songwriter-performer LINDSEY STIRLING, rising newcomer CURTIS WATERS, singer-songwriter JASON MRAZ, and country rockers ZAC BROWN BAND. Currently, LYNOTT is setting up key releases for 2022 including new music from recent signings 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, MONSTA X, SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY and the CONSPIRATORS, and more.

Pres./Repertoire & Marketing, LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK, THOMAS SCHERER said “With their collective experience and expertise across multiple genres, ANGELA and CYNDI have directly contributed to the overall growth and success of BMG’s NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES recorded business. These two promotions are well earned, well deserved, and will ensure the most creative and well executed campaigns for our artists.”

