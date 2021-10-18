Garcia's sons wearing Dallas Cowboys jerseys to adoption court hearing (Photo: Instagram @producereddie)

iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE's nationally syndicated "The BOBBY BONES Show" co-host EDDIE GARCIA and his wife have officially adopted their two foster children, joining their two other sons to make them a family of six.

They began the foster parent process about three years ago, and legal dates were pushed back due to COVID-19. GARCIA explained on the show TODAY (10/18) that the family finally had their court date, and the judge approved the adoption. All of the boys wore DALLAS COWBOYS jerseys to the court hearing.

GARCIA shared in an INSTAGRAM post, "It’s official!! After three years of being foster parents, we have adopted two amazing boys into our family. It’s been an incredible roller coaster of a journey, and can’t believe we are finally here. We are so proud and happy to become a big family of SIX! This is what life is all about!"

