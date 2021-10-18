Paul Ebersold Signs

Producer and songwriter PAUL EBERSOLD has signed with NASHVILLE-based management company ROCK RIDGE MUSIC. The MEMPHIS, TN native’s studio credits include work with THE WEEKS, DREW HOLCOMB, 3 DOORS DOWN and THIRD DAY, among others. EBERSOLD’s most recent work includes co-producing MORGAN WADE's album "Reckless" on ARISTA NASHVILLE, as well as co-writing three tracks on the project.

ROCK RIDGE MUSIC currently represents producer/engineer DREW LONG, longtime producer for JUDAH & THE LION.

