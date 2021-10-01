A Third Show Has Been Added To Celebrate Michael Stanley

AUDACY Classic Rock WNCX/CLEVELAND and LIVE NATION are presenting the musical celebration- "MICHAEL STANLEY, Among My Friends Again" on DECEMBER 3rd, and SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4th (NET NEWS 10/1/21), and now, by an overwhelming demand a third and final show has been added for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5th. The concerts will honor the memory of the former WNCX afternoon personality, who also led the MICHAEL STANLEY BAND in the '70s and '80s, who passed away on MARCH 5th.

The three concerts will rock the MGM NORTHFIELD PARK-Center Stage with members of THE RESONATORS with special guest JONAH KOSLEN, featuring songs spanning five decades of music from MICHAEL's early years, to MSB, and on to THE RESONATORS.

The first and second shows have already sold out, but tickets for the third show are on sale now at ticketmaster.com . A portion of every ticket sold will also be donated to the newly formed 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund of THE CLEVELAND FOUNDATION.

