A LOS ANGELES judge has approved a petition by rapper KANYE WEST to officially change his name to YE, with no middle or last name.

According to LA's ABC7, LOS ANGELES Superior Court Judge MICHELLE WILLIAMS gave her nod to the request by the singer, who filed his petition on AUGUST 24th, stating he was making the change for personal reasons.

The 44 year old entertainer released an eighth studio album titled YE in JUNE 2018. That same year, the singer said in an interview with radio host BIG BOY that he believes YE is "the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you.'"

