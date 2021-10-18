2021 Special

This year's edition of the FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION special, “THE FISHER HOUSE STORY -- PEACE OF MIND AND A PLACE TO HEAL,” is once again being produced by THE JEFF WYATT GROUP and is now hosted by radio veteran WYATT himself.

The show, promoting FISHER HOUSE's mission to offer families of wounded troops a place to stay near their loved one's hospital during treatment, is offered in three-hour, one-hour, 25-minute, and 30-minute lengths for airing on News-Talk stations, and in a 30-minute form for all formats to be used as a public affairs show. The 2021 version will be available for download starting OCTOBER 28th for airing on VETERANS DAY weekend and throughout the holidays, stretching to MEMORIAL DAY and INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022. A Country format special, "THE GIFT," will also return, produced by SHARLA McCOY and hosted this year by BMLG RECORDS artist BRETT YOUNG.

Hear a demo, register, and download the show at radio.fisherhouse.org, and reach WYATT for more information at (301) 518-3640 or jw@thejeffwyattgroup.com. For the Country edition, reach McCOY at sharlamccoy@gmail.com.

