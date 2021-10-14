(Photo: (Photo: Simon Emmett / Sony Music)

CBS will air a special concert featuring ADELE on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14th at 8:30/7:30p (CT). According to the network, ADELE: ONE NIGHT ONLY will feature “an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years from her forthcoming album "30," which will be released on NOVEMBER 30th. .

The two-hour special will include 'chart-topping hits' and 'several never-before-heard songs,' as well as an exclusive interview by OPRAH WINFREY. The “wide-ranging conversation” will focus on ADELE’s new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

ADELE’s latest single “Easy On Me” dropped FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th. The music video has already amassed more than 71.9 million views on YOUTUBE.

