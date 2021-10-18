Watts

Veteran NASHVILLE music journalist CINDY WATTS has joined the CMT.com editorial team, effective immediately. She will work alongside MARCUS DOWLING, who joined the editorial team in FEBRUARY of 2020. Both report to CMT Sr. Dir./Digital & Social MELISSA GOLDBERG.

WATTS joins from a 20-year journalism career at THE TENNESSEAN, where she covered Country music and celebrities. More recently, she had been Manager of Corporate Communications at NASHVILLE-based artist management firm THE AMG.

