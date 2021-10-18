Exiting

Rep. MIKE DOYLE (D-PA), Chairman of the HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY SUBCOMMITTEE, has announced that he will not seek re-election to the HOUSE and is retiring. He has served as Congressman from PENNSYLVANIA's 18th Congressional District since 1995.

DOYLE told a press conference MONDAY (10/18) that he had "no doubt" voters in his PITTSBURGH district would re-elect him if he ran in 2022 but that "the time has come to pass the torch to the next generation." The 14-term incumbent was likely to face a primary challenge from candidates further to his left, with State Rep. SUMMER LEE (D-PITTSBURGH) and law professor JERRY DICKINSON likely to be in the field.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “NAB congratulates Rep. DOYLE on his retirement and we thank him for his leadership on telecommunications issues while serving as chairman and ranking member of the HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY SUBCOMMITTEE. During his 14 terms in CONGRESS, Rep. DOYLE has been diligently focused on serving his constituents and we appreciate his recognition for the vital role local radio and television stations play in his district and in communities across the country. We look forward to continuing to work with him in the 117th CONGRESS and wish him all the best in his next endeavors.”

