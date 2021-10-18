Naught So Far

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database as of MONDAY afternoon at 5p (ET).

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for WFME-A/NEW YORK while it continues to build its temporary operation with 12.5 kw fulltime nondirectional from its former FM's tower in ORANGE, NJ. The company sold its longtime QUEENS transmitter location and WFME-A, the former WQXR-A and WQEW-A, has been silent since then.

KBEK 95.5FM INC, has closed on the sale of Hot AC KBEK (NICE 95.5)/MORA, MN to ALAN R. QUARNSTROM's Q MEDIA PROPERTIES, LLC for $295,000. The buyer has been operating the station under an LMA since NOVEMBER 1, 2020.

SCREEN DOOR BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of K235BK/TULSA, OK to BROKEN ARROW CATHOLIC RADIO, INC. for $350,000. The primary station is low power FM KPIM-LP/BROKEN ARROW, OK.

And NORTH COUNTRY RADIO CORP. has closed on the swap of Adult Hits WLGR (formerly WPLA (LAKE GEORGE RADIO))/WARRENSBURG, NY to LOUD MEDIA LLC for Adult Hits WRGR (LAKE FM)/TUPPER LAKE, NY (licensed to BORDER MEDIA LICENSES LLC). LOUD MEDIA already operated WLGR under an LMA and NCRC operated WRGR under an LMA as well. Also, RANDY MICHAELS' RADIOACTIVE LLC has closed on the sale of WRGR simulcast partner Adult Hits WSLP (LAKE FM)/RAY BROOK, NY to NORTH COUNTRY RADIO CORP. for $45,000; NCRC had already been operating WSLP under an LMA.

