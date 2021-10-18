Bongino

Syndicated talk host DAN BONGINO is threatening to quit WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS MEDIA over the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

While BONGINO himself is vaccinated, he said on MONDAY's show that CUMULUS "can have me, or you can have a vaccine mandate, but you can't have both." He said the mandate was a "political decision" and that he was standing up for others' own decisions, touting "natural immunity" and adding, "This is a constitutional republic. People have the right to make their own medical decisions."

