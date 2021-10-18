LOCASH (Photo: Cal & Aly)

Country duo LOCASH has extended its global publishing agreement with BMG. The duo, made up of PRESTON BRUST and CHRIS LUCAS, is signed to BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG’s WHEELHOUSE RECORDS and represented by RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT.

“Getting to know and work alongside PRESTON and CHRIS over the past three years has only strengthened our belief in them as brilliant musical creators," said BMG VP/Creative CHRIS OGLESBY and Sr. Creative Dir./A&R KATIE KERKHOVER in a joint statement. "We are proud to continue our longtime partnership with LOCASH and look forward to their continued success."

BRUST and LUCAS added, “Turning words, feelings and melodies into songs is a big part of our life, and we couldn’t ask for a better home for the songs we write than BMG. We’re excited to continue our partnership with OGLESBY, KATIE and the entire amazing team at BMG!”

« see more Net News