Miranda Lambert Is Most Added With 'If I Was A Cowboy'
by Laura Moxley
October 19, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE's MIRANDA LAMBERT for earning 102 MEDIABASE adds this week with her new single,"If I Was A Cowboy," making it the most added song at Country radio.
Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; RCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion DENNIS REESE; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LARRY SANTIAGO, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MALLORY MICHAELS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DAN NELSON, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ELIZABETH SLEDGE, Promotion Specialist NICOLE WALDEN and Manager/National Promotion SAMI SHEA.