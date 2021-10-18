WONDERFUL NEWS RADIO Contemporary Christian WNFR (90.7 HOPE FM)/PORT HURON, MI and sister station Christian CHR WNFA (POWER 88.3)/PORT HURON, MI held a simulcast Fall fundraiser last week and finished on THURSDAY (10/14). Both stations exceeded the goal with the extra being applied to future expansion across MICHIGAN.



Station Director, BRIAN SMITH shared, “Every fundraising event that I've had the privilege of being a part of has been unique. One thing that is always the same is GOD provides. He did so last week with an outpouring of generosity from our community. I’m grateful to our amazing team and also THE HEART SHARE team for another successful event!

