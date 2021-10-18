Tech Woes

LOTUS News KOMO-A-F, News-Talk KVI-A, and Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE were collateral damage when a ransomware attack took down the computer systems of the stations' former owner, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP.

The attack began on SATURDAY (10/16) and was identified as a ransomware incident on SUNDAY, with SINCLAIR acknowledging that data was taken from its network and its files encrypted. The radio stations have experienced some disruption, with streaming intermittent and some programming interrupted, but by MONDAY evening, the stations appeared to be back to regular operation with regular programming and imaging.

SINCLAIR issued a statement saying, "While the Company is focused on actively managing this security event, the event has caused – and may continue to cause – disruption to parts of the Company’s business, including certain aspects of its provision of local advertisements by its local broadcast stations on behalf of its customers. The Company is working diligently to restore operations quickly and securely."

Some of SINCLAIR's network-affiliated TV stations were unable to air scheduled NFL games on SUNDAY, and some local news shows didn't make it to the air as well, with SHARYL ATKISSON's commentary show airing in place of the late news on some stations and other news shows airing without graphics and with pretaped reports.

