Blades Out

YESTERDAY (10/18) was a special day for iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9)/PHOENIX longtime morning MATHEW BLADES. It was his birthday and he also announced that he was leaving MATHEW & PRISCILLA IN THE MORNING, effective DECEMBER 10th.

BLADES, who had been co-hosting wakeup since 2010 made the announcement with co-host PRISCILLA ORNELAS present and posted the letter to his listeners on the station’s site in which he goes into detail about his future plans.

He positioned the move as a “birthday gift” to himself, noting, “For 27 years, I've walked into a radio studio and done my absolute best to be your guy. To be the guy you listen to on your way to work. To laugh at my ‘outstanding' sense of humor and to cry with me when things got hard."

BLADES added, "I will miss parts of my job, my morning conversations with PRISCILLA, those regular callers who seem like my friends.

"To the crew behind the scenes here and in the BERKSHIRES, you handled this the highest way possible, and I'm forever grateful. Thanks for getting me."

BLADES will continue to host his podcast called "Fathers Like Me," aimed at parents to reach out to and connect with their kids more often and on a meaningful level."

