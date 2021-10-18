Ski

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA AM drive's FRANK SKI's PRIVATE SELECT BOURBON was one of only three chosen to be a part of the U.S. BLACK CHAMBERS (USBC) BLACK SPIRIT brand tasting event held at the MGM NATIONAL HARBOR outside of WASHINGTON DC in conjunction with NABOB's Fall Conference (NET NEWS 8/27).

His brand is part of GRAMMY award winning Musician/Producer NEAL GIRALDO’s THREE CHORD BOURBON family.

SKI said, " I am passionate about what I do in giving people a quality that is up to the highest standards. An old-fashioned made with the FRANK SKI special selection will change your life. My bourbon is a unique blend aged and finished in FRENCH Oak/JAMAICAN rum barrels. A toasted Oak brand is being set up for the DMV in early 2022."

