KATZ DIGITAL AUDIO EVP SCOTT PORRETTI has been promoted to President of the company, a division of KATZ MEDIA GROUP. PORRETTI will continue to report to KMG CEO MARK GRAY.

“KATZ excels at helping brands reach and engage with consumers in meaningful, impactful ways,” said GRAY. “SCOTT’s in-depth knowledge and vast background in developing audio solutions across a variety of platforms has helped KATZ grow its diverse digital offerings and proprietary technologies. SCOTT’s effective team leadership style, and his extraordinary vision in this marketplace, has catapulted KATZ DIGITAL to a place where it is now viewed by advertisers as a one-stop-shop to reach diverse audiences with unparalleled scale.”

“We have seen an explosion of growth in the digital audio space that is not slowing, with more people listening on their various devices than ever before. In addition, an increasing number of data attribution companies have shown undeniable validation of the unique and positive impact digital audio has on advertisers looking to reach their consumers,” said PORRETTI. “I am so proud of what our team has accomplished and extremely excited to help shape where our industry is heading to support KATZ’s ever-expanding position in the digital marketplace and help our clients execute effective digital audio campaigns.”

