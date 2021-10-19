Sifuentes Castilla (Photo: Instagram)

KMRI LLC Spanish Contemporary KMRI-A (LA MAS PICOSITA)/SALT LAKE CITY, UT personality GABRIELA SIFUENTES CASTILLA (GABY RAMOS) was shot and killed SUNDAY (10/17) at her home in TAYLORSVILLE, UT. Police are calling the shooting a domestic assault and are seeking her ex-boyfriend, MANUEL OMAR BIRCIAGA-PEREA. Reports say SIFUENTES CASTILLA and BIRCIAGO-PEREA broke up only two weeks ago.

KSTU-TV (FOX 13)/SALT LAKE CITY has more here.





« see more Net News