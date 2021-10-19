-
KMRI/Salt Lake City Personality Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla Shot And Killed
October 19, 2021 at 4:48 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
KMRI LLC Spanish Contemporary KMRI-A (LA MAS PICOSITA)/SALT LAKE CITY, UT personality GABRIELA SIFUENTES CASTILLA (GABY RAMOS) was shot and killed SUNDAY (10/17) at her home in TAYLORSVILLE, UT. Police are calling the shooting a domestic assault and are seeking her ex-boyfriend, MANUEL OMAR BIRCIAGA-PEREA. Reports say SIFUENTES CASTILLA and BIRCIAGO-PEREA broke up only two weeks ago.
KSTU-TV (FOX 13)/SALT LAKE CITY has more here.