Former LIVE NATION Dir. of Production MAX MACCLENNEN is joining music promoter BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS as SVP/Operations, overseeing the operations for the company's new BROOKLYN MADE venue in the BUSHWICK section of the borough, the build-out on which he worked in a project management capacity.

“(Pres./CEO) ANTHONY (MAKES) and I met at LIVE NATION and have always worked really well together,” said MACCLENNEN. “We’ve always agreed that in order to sustainably grow the economy of our industry, the focus has to be on the artists, the fans, and the live music – and not on the organizations that back those entities. That’s the concept that ANTHONY brought over and that we’re trying to build with BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS.”

“This venue is truly the headquarters for BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS,” said MAKES. “Myself and my partner KELLY WINRICH wanted to create the most amazing club and I know we’ve accomplished this with BROOKLYN MADE. The bells and whistles with this place are so far ahead of anything we’ve ever seen and we know -- every single artist and fan that comes here -- is going to be blown away by the experience.”

