Now On FM, Too

CONOISSEUR MEDIA News-Talk WICC-A/BRIDGEPORT, CT has added an FM translator simulcast on W297CP/BRIDGEPORT.

“With the addition of an FM frequency, we will really be able to get local news and information to more of the listeners of BRIDGEPORT and beyond,” said PD ALLAN LAMBERTI. “This is a community that is underserved by local television news and really WICC is the only radio station that delivers it.”

SVP/Market Mgr. KRISTEN OKESSON said, “WICC is one of the first radio stations in our state and it’s our honor to not only expand its reach but also to continue to keep it relevant and local for southern CONNECTICUT.”

